Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 24,056 Shares of Fair Isaac Corporation $FICO

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,056 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $21,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $27,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FICO has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,000.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,300.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,076.77.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Eva Manolis sold 521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,825.83, for a total transaction of $951,257.43. Following the transaction, the director owned 344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,085.52. This represents a 60.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,631.34, for a total value of $8,062,082.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,485,307.38. This represents a 10.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,358 shares of company stock worth $17,517,343. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE:FICO opened at $1,747.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.83, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,717.38 and its 200 day moving average is $1,633.90. Fair Isaac Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $1,300.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,217.60.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.38. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $515.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation, commonly known as FICO, is a data analytics and software company best known for its FICO Score, a widely used credit-scoring system that helps lenders assess consumer credit risk. Founded in 1956 by Bill Fair and Earl Isaac, the company has evolved from its origins in statistical credit scoring to a broader focus on predictive analytics, decision management and artificial intelligence-driven solutions for financial services and other industries. FICO is headquartered in San Jose, California, and operates globally, serving clients across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and the Asia-Pacific region.

FICO’s product portfolio centers on analytics and decisioning technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.