Analysts Set Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target at $22.92

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.9167.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPWK. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Upwork from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upwork from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Upwork from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th.

Get Upwork alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Upwork

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upwork

In related news, CFO Erica Gessert sold 18,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.70, for a total value of $308,833.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 237,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,120.40. This represents a 7.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Dave Bottoms sold 2,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $33,473.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994.96. The trade was a 48.89% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold 470,150 shares of company stock valued at $8,935,779 over the last ninety days. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 5,280.0% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 998.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Upwork by 2,405.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC grew its stake in Upwork by 415.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $20.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.08. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.04). Upwork had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $201.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Upwork has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.350-1.370 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.310-0.330 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Upwork will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Upwork announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Upwork

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc operates a leading online talent marketplace that connects businesses with independent professionals worldwide. Through its digital platform, the company enables clients across industries—including technology, marketing, creative services and customer support—to source, hire and manage freelance talent on demand. Key features of the Upwork platform include streamlined job posting, proposal evaluation, time-tracking tools, invoicing and secure payment processing, all designed to simplify collaboration between clients and remote workers.

The company traces its roots to the merger of two pioneering freelance marketplaces, Elance (founded in 1998) and oDesk (founded in 2003), which combined in 2015 to form a unified entity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.