Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) was down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.65 and last traded at GBX 2.65. Approximately 3,954,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,329,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.16.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Friday, November 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of £55.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3.46.

Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.

Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).

