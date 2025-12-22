Quadrise (LON:QED) Shares Down 16.1% – Should You Sell?

Quadrise Plc (LON:QED – Get Free Report) was down 16.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.65 and last traded at GBX 2.65. Approximately 3,954,470 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 5,329,486 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.16.
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Quadrise in a research report on Friday, November 28th.
Quadrise (LON:QED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported GBX (0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Quadrise is a global innovator and licensor of the disruptive heavy oil and synthetic biofuel technology that produces its proprietary MSAR® and bioMSAR™ fuels. Quadrise employs a team of energy and fuel experts with extensive experience in commercial emulsion fuels, downstream, marine and power utility applications at a global level.
Quadrise’s shares have been listed on the London Stock Exchange’s AIM market since 2006 (AIM: QED).
