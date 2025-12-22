Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aeroports de Paris SA (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEOXF. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Aeroports de Paris to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Aeroports de Paris from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th.

Shares of Aeroports de Paris stock opened at $126.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $140.97 and a 200-day moving average of $135.35. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $94.60 and a 52-week high of $159.48.

Aéroports de Paris, operating under the Groupe ADP umbrella, is the principal airport operator for the Paris metropolitan area, overseeing Charles de Gaulle, Orly and Le Bourget airports. The company is responsible for airport management, passenger services, air traffic coordination, security operations and infrastructure development across its Paris hub. In addition to serving as a gateway to France, Aéroports de Paris handles cargo operations, maintenance support and ground handling services for a broad range of commercial, charter and cargo airlines.

Beyond its core aeronautical activities, Aéroports de Paris has developed substantial non-aeronautical revenues through retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, duty-free shopping, parking facilities and property leasing.

