Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Swedbank AB (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SWDBY shares. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedbank in a research note on Monday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised shares of Swedbank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedbank in a report on Tuesday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SWDBY opened at SEK 34.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of SEK 31.43 and a 200-day moving average of SEK 29.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.65. Swedbank has a fifty-two week low of SEK 19.15 and a fifty-two week high of SEK 34.21.

Swedbank (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported SEK 0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of SEK 0.64 by SEK 0.15. The firm had revenue of SEK 1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of SEK 1.73 billion. Swedbank had a return on equity of 15.55% and a net margin of 26.30%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Swedbank will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedbank AB is a major Swedish banking group headquartered in Stockholm that provides a broad range of financial services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank’s operations focus on traditional banking functions such as deposit-taking, lending and payment services, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. Swedbank’s franchise is centered on serving households, small and medium-sized enterprises and larger corporate customers, with an emphasis on everyday banking and long-term client relationships.

Products and services offered by Swedbank include savings and current accounts, mortgages and consumer lending, business loans and transaction banking, payment and card services, and digital banking platforms.

