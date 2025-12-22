LongView Wealth Management Raises Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 42.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.1% of LongView Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 79.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 900.0% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock opened at $292.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.65 and a fifty-two week high of $298.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $290.24 and a 200-day moving average of $287.02.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

