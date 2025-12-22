LongView Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. North Ridge Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Transce3nd LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Transce3nd LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 509.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $99.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.57. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $101.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

