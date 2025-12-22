Best Green Energy Stocks To Keep An Eye On – December 21st

NWTN, Nuvve, NWTN, and Nuvve are the seven Green Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Green energy stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is producing or enabling low?carbon and renewable energy — for example solar, wind, hydro, geothermal, energy storage, electric vehicles, and related clean?technology services. For investors, these stocks offer a way to gain exposure to the transition to a lower?carbon economy and potential growth opportunities, but they can be more volatile and sensitive to policy changes, technology shifts, and subsidy or commodity price risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Green Energy stocks within the last several days.

NWTN (NWTN)

NWTN Inc. operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

Nuvve (NVVE)

Nuvve Holding Corp., a green energy technology company, provides commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Denmark. The company offers Grid Integrated Vehicle platform, which enables electric vehicle (EV) batteries to store and resell unused energy back to the local electric grid and provide other grid services, as well as allows EV owners to meet the energy demands of individual vehicles and entire fleets.

NWTN (NWTNW)

Nuvve (NVVEW)

