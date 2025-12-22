Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.00.
CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Hsbc Global Res raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 1st. HSBC set a $169.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th.
Chevron Stock Performance
Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $48.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.99 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 8.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Chevron Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 96.20%.
- Positive Sentiment: Chevron sealed a five?year LNG supply deal to deliver 2 billion cubic meters to Hungary, adding near?term contracted export volumes and European revenue diversification away from Russian gas. This supports steady cash flow and strengthens Chevron’s European foothold. Chevron to Export 2 Billion Cubic Meters of LNG to Hungary
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and retail outlets argue Chevron can generate strong free cash flow if energy prices remain elevated through 2030, supporting capital spending, dividends and buybacks even in moderately lower-price scenarios — a bullish operating-profile narrative for long-term income investors. Why Chevron Could Thrive If Energy Prices Stay Elevated Through 2030
- Positive Sentiment: Television commentator Jim Cramer publicly recommended sticking with Chevron and expressed confidence in CEO Mike Wirth’s ability to deliver results — a high?profile endorsement that can buoy retail sentiment. Jim Cramer on Chevron: “I Would Stick With It”
- Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighting Chevron as one of Berkshire Hathaway’s “dividend aristocrats” underscores its track record of shareholder returns and may attract income?focused or dividend?growth investors. Inside Berkshire’s Dividend Aristocrats: Bank of America, Chevron, and Coca?Cola
- Positive Sentiment: Benzinga reports Chevron is named among participants in a high?stakes nuclear/fusion play alongside big tech and finance firms — signalling investments in low?carbon technologies and potential long?term strategic optionality. Trump Media Fusion Deal: Donald Trump Joins Google, Chevron, Goldman Sachs In High?Stakes Nuclear Energy Play
- Neutral Sentiment: Forbes examines whether Chevron’s attractive cash?return profile is being masked by its Venezuela exposure — a balanced read that highlights strong returns but flags political and sanction risks investors should price in. Is Venezuela Risk Masking Chevron’s Strong Cash?Return Profile?
- Negative Sentiment: Reporting shows Chevron continues operations in Venezuela despite rising U.S.–Venezuela tensions, which raises sanction, legal and operational risks that could disrupt production or exports. That geopolitical exposure is a potential downside catalyst. Chevron keeps working in Venezuela amid tensions with U.S.
- Negative Sentiment: Some sanctioned oil vessels are diverting from Venezuela after threats of a blockade, indicating potential logistical and export disruptions tied to the geopolitical situation that could indirectly affect Chevron’s Venezuela operations. Some sanctioned oil vessels divert from Venezuela as Trump threatens blockade
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director John B. Hess sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total transaction of $41,456,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,128,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,052,783.75. This represents a 19.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,540,753,000 after buying an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Chevron by 9.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.9% in the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 122,064,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,478,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,258 shares in the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 652,139.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 83,714,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,757,000 after buying an additional 83,702,101 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,772,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,979,255,000 after buying an additional 1,342,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.
Chevron Company Profile
Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.
Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.
