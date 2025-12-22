Solar Stocks Worth Watching – December 21st

First Solar, Nextpower, and Enphase Energy are the three Solar stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Solar stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is in the solar energy sector—such as manufacturers of photovoltaic panels and inverters, project developers and operators, installers, and suppliers of related components and services. Investors buy them to gain exposure to growth in renewable energy and decarbonization, but returns can be volatile and are influenced by government policy, subsidies, commodity prices, technology changes, and execution risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Solar stocks within the last several days.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Nextpower (NXT)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, an energy solutions company, provides solar trackers and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

