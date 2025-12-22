WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,139,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,980 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 5.6% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHR. Fifth Third Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 76,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Myecfo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 203,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,108,000 after buying an additional 10,361 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 110,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 10,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.04. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $25.35.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

