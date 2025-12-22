Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 85,652 Shares of APA Corporation $APA

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in APA Corporation (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 205,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,652 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.06% of APA worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in APA. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in APA by 157.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,970,000 after buying an additional 1,869,891 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,129,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of APA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,668,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,092,000 after purchasing an additional 806,252 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,735,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of APA by 528.8% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 681,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,466,000 after purchasing an additional 573,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA stock opened at $24.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.75. APA Corporation has a 52 week low of $13.58 and a 52 week high of $27.72.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.19. APA had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that APA Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.04%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APA. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of APA from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of APA from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.73.

APA Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is an independent exploration and production company engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil and natural gas resources. The company operates through three core regions: the United States, Egypt and the North Sea. Through its integrated approach, APA combines geological and geophysical expertise with technical innovation to identify and develop hydrocarbons in both onshore and offshore settings.

In the United States, APA’s largest position is in the Permian Basin of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it holds substantial acreage dedicated to oil-focused drilling and production.

