Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. $AIT

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,479 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Industrial Technologies worth $6,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 27.9% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 602,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,835,000 after purchasing an additional 131,465 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 508,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,113,000 after buying an additional 10,015 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,228,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 452.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 436,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,376,000 after acquiring an additional 357,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,526,000 after acquiring an additional 161,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AIT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $305.00 price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.50.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Up 1.1%

Applied Industrial Technologies stock opened at $262.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.50. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.96 and a fifty-two week high of $280.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $255.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.16. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 8.61%.The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Industrial Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.100-10.850 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.71%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AIT, is a leading distributor of industrial products and services. The company offers a comprehensive range of bearings, power transmission components, fluid power products, industrial rubber products, and automation solutions. Through its network of distribution centers and branch locations, Applied Industrial Technologies serves diverse end markets including manufacturing, oil and gas, mining, food and beverage, and wastewater treatment.

Founded in 1923 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Applied Industrial Technologies has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.