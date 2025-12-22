Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. $NXST

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.08% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NXST. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Momentum Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $2,798,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nexstar Media Group from $229.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Monday, December 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.38.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $201.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $193.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.75. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.66 and a 12 month high of $223.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.48). Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 22.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current year.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th were paid a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 12th. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Nexstar Media Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a diversified American media company engaged primarily in the ownership, operation and strategic affiliation of local television stations, digital platforms and cable networks. The company provides a range of broadcast content, including local news, sports coverage, entertainment programming and syndicated shows, reaching audiences in more than 100 television markets across the United States.

Founded in 1996 by entrepreneur Perry Sook and headquartered in Irving, Texas, Nexstar has built its presence through organic growth and a series of high-profile acquisitions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.