Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 43,884 Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI

Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 43,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,373,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,924,000 after purchasing an additional 112,441 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 565,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 1,256,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,675,000 after buying an additional 114,855 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 3,413.2% during the third quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 13,175 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $37.89 on Monday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $38.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.78.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

