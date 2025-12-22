Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Mineral & Financial Investments (LON:MAFL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 5.80 EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Mineral & Financial Investments had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 10,025.00%.

Mineral & Financial Investments Stock Performance

LON MAFL opened at GBX 39.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 29.29. Mineral & Financial Investments has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 43. The company has a market cap of £14.97 million, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 49.36 and a current ratio of 57.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mineral & Financial Investments news, insider James Lesser sold 25,000 shares of Mineral & Financial Investments stock in a transaction on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 33, for a total transaction of £8,250. 44.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mineral & Financial Investments Company Profile

Mineral & Financial Investments Limited, an investment company, invests in natural resources, minerals, metals, and oil and gas projects in the Cayman Islands. The company is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

