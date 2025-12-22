Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 4,757 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. $TEL

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TE Connectivity during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 178 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 189.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $241.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $277.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.85.

TE Connectivity Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of TEL opened at $230.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $67.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $116.30 and a 1 year high of $250.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.35.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The electronics maker reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. TE Connectivity has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.18%.

Insider Activity

In other TE Connectivity news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 82,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.15, for a total transaction of $20,340,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 45,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,246,066.45. This trade represents a 64.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.73, for a total value of $6,198,452.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,903 shares in the company, valued at $5,178,300.19. This trade represents a 54.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.