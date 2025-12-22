Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Stock Holdings Lowered by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,008 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $690,313,000. M&G PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 113.0% in the second quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,164,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,670,000 after buying an additional 617,939 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 118.4% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 806,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,869,000 after acquiring an additional 437,190 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 174.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 685,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $169,038,000 after acquiring an additional 435,816 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,325,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $573,443,000 after purchasing an additional 408,885 shares during the period. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $240.00 price objective on Republic Services in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $248.00 price objective on Republic Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Scotiabank cut their price target on Republic Services from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Republic Services from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.10.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG opened at $212.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $214.12 and a 200-day moving average of $228.62. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.43 and a 52-week high of $258.75.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.12. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.77%.The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 37.20%.

Insider Activity

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth acquired 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $209.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,121.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,300.40. This trade represents a 9.08% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc is a leading provider of non-hazardous solid waste and recycling services in the United States. The company offers a broad range of waste management solutions to residential, commercial, industrial and municipal customers, positioning itself as a full-service partner for everyday waste collection as well as specialized disposal needs.

Republic’s core operations include curbside and commercial collection, transfer and hauling, materials recovery and recycling facilities, and landfill disposal.

