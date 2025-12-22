Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 18,103 Shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,103 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.14% of Stag Industrial worth $9,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Stag Industrial by 2,183.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stag Industrial by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 58.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, EVP Michael Chase sold 13,144 shares of Stag Industrial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $509,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,102.50. The trade was a 58.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry T. Guillemette sold 2,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total value of $70,540.80. Following the sale, the director owned 38,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,043.20. This represents a 4.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stag Industrial from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Stag Industrial in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Stag Industrial Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:STAG opened at $37.25 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $28.61 and a one year high of $39.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 29.24%.The firm had revenue of $211.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1242 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 31st. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.62%.

Stag Industrial Profile

Stag Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. The company’s portfolio is focused on free-standing warehouses, distribution centers and light manufacturing facilities designed to meet the logistical needs of a diverse tenant base. By concentrating on properties with straightforward layouts and minimal common-area maintenance, Stag Industrial seeks to deliver stable rental income and attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders.

Since its founding in 2010 and initial public offering in 2011, Stag Industrial has pursued a disciplined investment strategy centered on high-quality, well-located assets.

