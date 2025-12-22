Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Cuts Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,899 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $6,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IMA Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Nucor by 53.8% during the second quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor during the second quarter worth $39,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 81.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in shares of Nucor by 49.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $158.78 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.56 and its 200 day moving average is $142.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nucor Corporation has a 52 week low of $97.59 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NUE. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Nucor from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $176.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.60.

In related news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $1,367,873.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 7,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.88, for a total transaction of $1,049,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 96,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,470,914. This trade represents a 6.76% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 18,045 shares of company stock valued at $2,720,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor’s operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value?added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

