Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 6,659 Shares of Owens Corning Inc $OC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its holdings in Owens Corning Inc (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,659 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,380,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $339,930,000 after acquiring an additional 957,295 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,443 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Owens Corning by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Owens Corning by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on OC. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Owens Corning from $174.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $157.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $180.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.58.

Owens Corning Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of OC stock opened at $114.52 on Monday. Owens Corning Inc has a 12-month low of $97.53 and a 12-month high of $192.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.98 and a 200-day moving average of $133.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.02, a PEG ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.34.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.03. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 24.42% and a negative net margin of 4.46%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning Inc will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 5th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. This is an increase from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 5th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently -55.24%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning is a global leader in composite materials and building products, with a primary focus on insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. The company serves professional contractors, builders and industrial manufacturers by providing solutions designed to improve energy efficiency, structural performance and durability. Its products are used in residential, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide.

The company’s core product lines include fiberglass insulation for thermal and acoustic comfort, roofing shingles and underlayment systems engineered for weather protection, and advanced composite materials for markets such as wind energy, automotive, marine and infrastructure.

Further Reading

