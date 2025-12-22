NiSource, Inc $NI Position Lifted by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in NiSource, Inc (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,304 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in NiSource were worth $8,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NiSource by 90.7% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 2,668.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NiSource during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NiSource by 116.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NI opened at $40.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.76. NiSource, Inc has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $44.88.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.25 million. NiSource had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 8.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. NiSource has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.020-2.07 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 1.870-1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource, Inc will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Kimberly S. Cuccia sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total value of $345,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,983.11. This represents a 16.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised NiSource to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of NiSource from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NiSource from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NiSource from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 price target on NiSource in a research note on Monday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

NiSource, Inc (NYSE: NI) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Merrillville, Indiana, that primarily owns and operates regulated local gas and electric utilities in the United States. Through its operating subsidiaries, the company delivers natural gas and electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers and provides the associated distribution and transmission services that keep local energy systems functioning.

The company’s core activities include natural gas distribution, electric transmission and distribution, system operations, maintenance and emergency response.

