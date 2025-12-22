Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stake in Matson, Inc. $MATX

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 37.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.40% of Matson worth $12,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Matson by 67.1% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 254 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Matson by 19.1% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 749 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of Matson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Matson by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 442 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,321 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MATX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Matson from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research raised Matson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised Matson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Matson in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Matson has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.75.

Matson Trading Down 2.2%

Matson stock opened at $124.68 on Monday. Matson, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $154.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.99. Matson had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 12.70%.The company had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.89 EPS. Matson’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Matson’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc (NYSE: MATX) is a U.S.-based provider of ocean transportation and supply chain logistics services with a focus on Pacific trade lanes. The company operates a fleet of container ships that regularly service Hawaii, Alaska, Guam, Micronesia and other Pacific islands, as well as mainland U.S. ports. Matson’s ocean transportation segment offers scheduled liner services, expedited shipping options and specialized project cargo handling for industries ranging from retail to heavy machinery.

In addition to its core liner operations, Matson offers ocean transportation services between Asia and the U.S.

