Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in The Middleby Corporation $MIDD

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 88,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,701,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.17% of Middleby at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIDD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Middleby by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,241,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Middleby by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 503,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Middleby by 33.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 488,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,202,000 after acquiring an additional 121,945 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 114.9% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Middleby in the 1st quarter worth about $476,000. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middleby Stock Performance

Shares of MIDD opened at $147.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Middleby Corporation has a one year low of $110.82 and a one year high of $182.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.34. Middleby had a positive return on equity of 14.66% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.The company had revenue of $982.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Middleby has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.990-9.140 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.190-2.340 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Middleby Corporation will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Middleby news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.52 per share, for a total transaction of $100,245.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 21,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,452.92. This represents a 3.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Middleby in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Wolfe Research set a $163.00 target price on shares of Middleby and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Middleby from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Barclays set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Middleby and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Middleby from an "underweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.33.

About Middleby

(Free Report)

Middleby Corporation is a global manufacturer and distributor of commercial foodservice and food processing equipment. The company designs, engineers and markets a wide range of cooking, baking, refrigeration, warewashing, holding and dispensing solutions. Middleby's products serve restaurants, hotels, convenience stores, institutional cafeterias, cruise ships and other foodservice operators.

The company’s portfolio spans multiple well-known brands, including Blodgett ovens, TurboChef rapid?cook ovens, Southbend ranges and broilers, Pitco fryers, and Viking residential and commercial kitchen appliances.

