Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Sells 50,607 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. $OVV

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,607 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.14% of Ovintiv worth $15,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 69.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,572,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,989 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in Ovintiv by 143.8% in the 2nd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,739,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,278,000 after buying an additional 2,205,233 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,701,000. Amundi raised its stake in Ovintiv by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,231,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after buying an additional 1,033,309 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,147,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Ovintiv

In other news, COO Gregory Dean Givens sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total transaction of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 105,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,616.11. This trade represents a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv Stock Up 0.7%

Ovintiv stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.77.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 12.22%. Research analysts predict that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is currently 131.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.89.

Ovintiv Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a North American energy company focused on the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Formerly known as Encana Corporation, the company rebranded as Ovintiv in January 2020 and established its headquarters in Denver, Colorado. Ovintiv’s upstream portfolio spans multiple unconventional resource plays, reflecting a strategy centered on high-return projects and disciplined capital allocation.

The company’s core business activities include the acquisition and development of acreage in major shale basins across the United States and Canada.

