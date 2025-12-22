Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Takes Position in Chord Energy Corporation $CHRD

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 131,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.23% of Chord Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthCollab LLC lifted its holdings in Chord Energy by 90.6% in the second quarter. WealthCollab LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chord Energy by 91.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Chord Energy by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHRD opened at $90.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Chord Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $79.83 and a 1-year high of $129.32. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.56.

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Chord Energy had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 3.31%.The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Chord Energy Corporation will post 15.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 200.00%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHRD. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Chord Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Chord Energy in a report on Friday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.31.

In other news, Director Samantha Holroyd purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.50 per share, with a total value of $106,875.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,513,863. This trade represents a 7.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chord Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHRD), formerly known as Oasis Petroleum Inc, is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Chord Energy emerged from financial restructuring in early 2021 and rebranded in October 2022 to reflect its renewed strategic vision.

The company’s core operations are concentrated in two prolific U.S. resource plays: the Williston Basin across North Dakota and Montana, and the Delaware Basin spanning parts of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

