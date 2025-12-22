U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF $ETHW

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,750 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.65% of Bitwise Ethereum ETF worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 82,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bitwise Ethereum ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 1,211.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bitwise Ethereum ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 35,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Stock Up 7.8%

Bitwise Ethereum ETF stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. Bitwise Ethereum ETF has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $34.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.60.

Bitwise Ethereum ETF Profile

The Bitwise Ethereum ETF (ETHW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Ether (ETH). It will hold Ether directly, secured through a multi-layer cold storage wallet. ETHW was launched on Jul 22, 2024 and is issued by Bitwise.

