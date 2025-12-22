UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Seilern Investment Management Ltd

Seilern Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 9.7% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $133,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 13,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 217.0% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $406.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $385.54.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $327.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.81 and a 200-day moving average of $318.32. The company has a market cap of $296.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

