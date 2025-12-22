UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH Shares Sold by Seilern Investment Management Ltd

Seilern Investment Management Ltd cut its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,961 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 9.7% of Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Seilern Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $133,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. now owns 13,098 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 39.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,892 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 217.0% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tlwm grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tlwm now owns 2,836 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.
Key Stores Impacting UnitedHealth Group
Here are the key news stories impacting UnitedHealth Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: UnitedHealth published external reviews and made previously internal audit findings public as part of a transparency push — a governance move that could restore stakeholder trust over time and reduce regulatory risk. UnitedHealth Published External Reviews as Part of Transparency Push
- Positive Sentiment: Management released 23 action plans from an independent audit and committed to complete implementation by end of March, showing a clear remediation timeline that investors can monitor. This reduces execution uncertainty if plans are delivered. UnitedHealth Group commits to improvements after independent audit, patient backlash
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts and outlets are pitching UNH as an attractive dividend/long-term buy for 2026 given scale and cash flow, which could draw income-focused buyers despite near-term volatility. Is UnitedHealth the Single Best Dividend Stock to Buy for 2026?
- Neutral Sentiment: Reuters reports the company will standardize and automate processes in its health services and pharmacy units — likely to improve efficiency long term but may cause near-term implementation costs. UnitedHealth pledges operational changes after external audits
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage is reframing UNH’s trajectory as “back to basics” for 2026 and re-evaluating valuation after a steep multi-quarter decline — helpful context but not immediate catalysts. How UnitedHealth will be getting ‘back to basics’ in 2026
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst writeups and comparison pieces (e.g., UNH vs. Eli Lilly) are prompting renewed investor debate on whether UNH’s pullback creates a buying opportunity or signals deeper secular concerns. Better Buy in 2026: UnitedHealth Group or Eli Lilly?
- Neutral Sentiment: Recent Chinese-language market updates and stock-commentary pieces summarize analyst views and outlooks ahead of year-end — useful for sentiment tracking but not new catalysts. UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Update: Insights and Analyst Predictions Ahead of December 18, 2025 UNH Stock’s Transition From Stability To Growth
- Negative Sentiment: Patient backlash and the breadth of issues revealed by audits have hurt sentiment and could invite closer regulatory scrutiny or legal risk, pressuring the stock near term. UnitedHealth Group commits to improvements after independent audit, patient backlash
- Negative Sentiment: UNH has endured a steep 2025 drawdown (~35% YTD), prompting valuation re?ratings and increased volatility — a macro reason some investors are selling rather than buying the remediation story. Is UnitedHealth the Single Best Dividend Stock to Buy for 2026?
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Read Our Latest Analysis on UNH
UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance
Shares of UNH stock opened at $327.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $234.60 and a 52 week high of $606.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $336.81 and a 200-day moving average of $318.32. The company has a market cap of $296.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.43.
UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.05. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $113.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.15 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.
UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th were issued a $2.21 dividend. This represents a $8.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.14%.
UnitedHealth Group Company Profile
UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.
UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than UnitedHealth Group
- I Shouldn’t Be Sending You This
- Wall Street Stock picker Names #1 Stock of 2026
- End of America update
- They Laughed at $30. They Won’t Laugh at $70.
- How Long Will $1M Last in Retirement?
Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.