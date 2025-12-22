U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Equinix, Inc. $EQIX

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 31 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Equinix by 190.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 70.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 34 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $758.26 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $701.41 and a 12-month high of $964.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 69.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $785.23 and its 200-day moving average is $794.83.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.27 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 11.82%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. Equinix has set its FY 2025 guidance at 37.950-38.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th were issued a $4.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 171.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Raouf Abdel sold 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.19, for a total value of $116,259.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $4,814,154.96. This represents a 2.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $731.09, for a total transaction of $2,115,774.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,040,658.94. This represents a 18.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 8,704 shares of company stock valued at $6,617,748 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Equinix from $940.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $900.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $795.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.90.

View Our Latest Report on EQIX

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix, Inc is a global provider of digital infrastructure and interconnection services, specializing in carrier-neutral data centers and colocation. The company operates a platform that enables enterprises, cloud and network service providers, and content companies to colocate IT infrastructure, interconnect directly with partners and providers, and access cloud on-ramps and network services in a secure, low-latency environment.

Equinix’s offerings include traditional colocation space and power, cross-connects and meet-me rooms, and a suite of connectivity and on-demand services designed for hybrid multicloud architectures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.