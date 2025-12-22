Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Increases Stake in Starbucks Corporation $SBUX

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 222,347 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 1.7% of Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 14,981 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,449 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 54,809 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. PFW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 21,490 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 162,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,783,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 11,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $994,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 53,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,513,160. This represents a 28.26% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Monday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.44.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $88.33 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 1 year low of $75.50 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day moving average is $87.73. The stock has a market cap of $100.44 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 151.22%.

Starbucks Corporation is a global coffeehouse chain and roaster that operates, licenses and franchises coffee shops and related retail businesses. Founded in Seattle, Washington in 1971 by Jerry Baldwin, Zev Siegl and Gordon Bowker, the company grew from a single store focused on whole-bean coffee and equipment into a broad consumer-facing brand. Howard Schultz, who joined the company later and served in senior leadership roles, is widely credited with transforming Starbucks into a mass-market specialty coffee retailer and expanding its footprint internationally.

Starbucks’ core activities center on the retail sale of hot and cold specialty beverages, whole-bean and packaged coffees, teas and ready-to-drink products, along with complementary food items and merchandise such as mugs and brewing equipment.

