Barrick Mining Corporation $B Position Trimmed by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 12,612 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Barrick Mining were worth $1,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of B. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $822,056,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,328,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $326,862,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on B. CIBC raised their target price on Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Barrick Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Mining from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $39.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barrick Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

Barrick Mining stock opened at $44.77 on Monday. Barrick Mining Corporation has a 12-month low of $15.16 and a 12-month high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.38.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 24.53%.The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Mining Corporation will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 28th. This is an increase from Barrick Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Barrick Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.82%.

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto?headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large?scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

