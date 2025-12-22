Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY Trims Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 134,350 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 26,914 shares during the quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $313,000. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 131,602 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 60,606 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 56,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $4,389,456.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 179,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,082,167.40. This represents a 23.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael D. Capellas sold 16,150 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $1,248,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 157,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,149,807.04. This trade represents a 9.32% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,044,865 shares of company stock valued at $81,397,635. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Argus boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.9%

CSCO stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.11 and a 12 month high of $80.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 18.38%.The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Cisco Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Analyst upgrade/price-target lift: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on CSCO to $91, supporting upside expectations and likely helping buying interest.

Dividend and corporate cash returns remain supportive: Cisco's recent dividend (annualized $1.64, yield ~2.1%) and strong cash metrics underpin investor confidence in the name.

Valuation/watch-the-run: Coverage pieces are reassessing Cisco after a ~37% one?year share-price climb — investors should balance growth story vs. stretched multiples.

Security risk: Researchers disclosed that a China?linked hacking group is exploiting a vulnerability in popular Cisco products to target enterprise customers — this raises potential remediation costs, reputation risk, and near?term customer concern.

Insider sales: Two directors disclosed multi?hundred?thousand to >$1M stock sales (Michael D. Capellas and Kristina M. Johnson), which reduces insider ownership and can be interpreted negatively by some investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Featured Articles

