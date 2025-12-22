Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.9615.

Several analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 12th.

Shares of PEG opened at $80.06 on Wednesday. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $91.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 17.77%.The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. Public Service Enterprise Group’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 10th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.58%.

In related news, SVP Richard T. Thigpen sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total transaction of $405,063.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 26,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,612.22. This represents a 15.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE: PEG) is a diversified energy company that operates primarily in New Jersey. Its core businesses include a regulated utility that delivers electric and natural gas service to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as generation and energy services operations that participate in wholesale power markets. The company’s activities encompass transmission and distribution, power generation operations, and related energy infrastructure services.

The regulated utility arm, Public Service Electric and Gas Company (PSE&G), is responsible for owning and maintaining electric and gas networks, connecting customers, performing meter and billing services, and managing system reliability and storm response.

