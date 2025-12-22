Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Receives $83.18 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $83.1765.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SWKS shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Barclays upgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SWKS

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 0.3%

SWKS stock opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Skyworks Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.93 and a 12-month high of $95.46. The company has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 11.67%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Skyworks Solutions has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 18th were paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 92.51%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 4,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $307,974.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,638.72. This represents a 19.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Reza Kasnavi sold 7,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $456,490.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,176.62. This trade represents a 21.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 200.0% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc is a leading semiconductor company that designs and manufactures analog and mixed-signal semiconductors for use in radio frequency (RF) and mobile communications markets. The company’s portfolio includes power amplifiers, front-end modules, switches, filters, low-noise amplifiers, and other components that enable wireless connectivity in smartphones, tablets, wearables, automotive telematics, and broadband infrastructure. With a focus on energy efficiency and integration, Skyworks serves a broad range of customers in the mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, connected home, and industrial end markets.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Skyworks operates a network of design, development, and manufacturing facilities across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.