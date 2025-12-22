Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$63.54.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECK.B. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 9th.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teck Resources

Teck Resources Stock Performance

About Teck Resources

Shares of TSE TECK.B opened at C$61.57 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$59.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$54.43. The stock has a market capitalization of C$30.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.46. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$40.23 and a 52-week high of C$64.24.

(Get Free Report)

Teck is a diversified miner with coal, copper, zinc, and oil sands operations in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Peru. Metallurgical coal is Teck’s primary commodity in terms of EBITDA contribution, closely followed by copper, with zinc and oil sands contributing smaller amounts to earnings. Teck ranks as the world’s second- largest exporter of seaborne metallurgical coal and is a top-three zinc miner. It is building a major new copper mine in Chile at the majority-owned Quebrada Blanca 2, in partnership with Sumitomo, which will increase Teck’s attributable copper production by around 80%.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.