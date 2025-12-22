Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth about $2,543,888,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 205,717,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,043,432,000 after buying an additional 7,194,216 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,481,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,879,667,000 after buying an additional 6,097,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815,386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $201.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 4.1%

PLTR opened at $193.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $460.91 billion, a PE ratio of 460.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.89. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.40 and a 52 week high of $207.52.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 1,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.50, for a total transaction of $197,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 47,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,430. The trade was a 2.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 1,008,844 shares of company stock valued at $164,750,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

