Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCIT Stock Position Boosted by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance

Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 479,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 4.7% of Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance owned 0.07% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $40,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $83.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $84.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.3223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.6%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S. dollar denominated, investment-grade, fixed rate, taxable securities issued by industrial, utility, and financial companies with maturities between 5 and 10 years. Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment adisory services to the Fund.

