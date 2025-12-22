Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 140,840 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 445,013 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 140,840 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $27,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH bought a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $82.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30. General Motors Company has a 52-week low of $41.60 and a 52-week high of $83.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $70.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 1.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 earnings per share. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.07%.

In other news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total transaction of $408,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,380.35. The trade was a 43.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 260,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $17,316,870.00. Following the sale, the president owned 98,006 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,498.70. The trade was a 72.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,254,589 shares of company stock worth $77,219,450 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. TD Cowen raised their price target on General Motors from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.76.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

