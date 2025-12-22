Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 507,055 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 62,127 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $24,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 815.4% during the 2nd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 246.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Fortive by 41.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA lifted its position in Fortive by 92.8% in the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth $48,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $110,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 59,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,220.80. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $54.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.79. Fortive Corporation has a one year low of $46.34 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter. Fortive had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 12.04%. Research analysts expect that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Fortive to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Fortive from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research upgraded Fortive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.54.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Fortive

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin?off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin?off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher?margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software?enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.