Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 45,566 Shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,050 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,566 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $26,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 61.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 125,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,727,000 after buying an additional 47,919 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group by 94.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 140,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,805,000 after acquiring an additional 68,351 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Hartford Insurance Group by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,546,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on The Hartford Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Insurance Group from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

NYSE:HIG opened at $139.05 on Monday. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.93 and a 12-month high of $139.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Hartford Insurance Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.76. The Hartford Insurance Group had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 12.75%.The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from The Hartford Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. The Hartford Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.61%.

In other news, EVP Lori A. Rodden sold 7,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.41, for a total transaction of $959,816.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 18,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,344. This trade represents a 29.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, commonly known as The Hartford, is a U.S.-based insurance and investment company that provides a broad range of commercial and personal insurance products and employee benefits. Its core businesses include property and casualty insurance for businesses and individuals, group benefits such as group life, disability and dental plans, and retirement and investment solutions offered through affiliated asset-management operations. The company also delivers risk management, claims-handling and loss-prevention services designed to support policyholders across a variety of industries.

Founded in Hartford, Connecticut, in 1810, The Hartford is one of the oldest insurance organizations in the United States and has a long history of underwriting and product development across multiple insurance lines.

