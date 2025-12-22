Voya Investment Management LLC Grows Position in Loar Holdings Inc. $LOAR

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Loar Holdings Inc. (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 1,627.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 297,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,989 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loar were worth $23,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Loar by 290.9% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,624,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,148 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Loar by 2,104.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,386,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,459,000 after buying an additional 1,323,442 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Loar in the 2nd quarter worth $72,023,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Loar by 98.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,520,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,984,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,607,000.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Loar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Loar in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Loar in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Loar from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $67.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.46 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 3.81. Loar Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.10 and a 1-year high of $99.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 102.14 and a beta of 0.35.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.80 million. Loar had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Loar has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.980-1.03 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 0.930-0.980 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Loar Holdings Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

