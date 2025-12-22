ITT Inc. $ITT Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,823 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $22,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the second quarter valued at $140,815,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in ITT by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 795,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after purchasing an additional 387,000 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $615,525,000 after buying an additional 200,676 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 47.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 554,837 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $86,993,000 after buying an additional 178,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the second quarter worth about $21,894,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ITT. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $207.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on ITT from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.13.

ITT Stock Up 1.6%

ITT opened at $176.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. ITT Inc. has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $197.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.69 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The business’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be issued a $0.351 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Key Headlines Impacting ITT

Here are the key news stories impacting ITT this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $1,018,765.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,822,020.90. This represents a 12.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares in the company, valued at $926,750.96. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ITT Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company’s operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.