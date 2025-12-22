Voya Investment Management LLC Has $27.61 Million Position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 246,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,908 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $27,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $656,463,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 72.9% in the 2nd quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 115,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,398,000 after buying an additional 48,852 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $119.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.85. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $55.47 and a fifty-two week high of $120.55.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $476.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.53 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 54.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 20th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WPM shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 15th. Zacks Research raised Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.78.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

