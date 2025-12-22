Crown Holdings, Inc. $CCK Shares Bought by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 51.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 292,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,381 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $28,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northside Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,567,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Crown by 29.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 398,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,532,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 406.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,237 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Crown by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 8,476 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $890,064.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 440,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,265,305.80. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Djalma Novaes, Jr. sold 19,754 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.02, for a total transaction of $1,995,549.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 96,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,782,877.82. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE CCK opened at $102.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.76. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $109.48.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.26. Crown had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. Crown’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Crown has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.650-1.75 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 7.700-7.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 6th were given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 6th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.87%.

CCK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Crown from $135.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Crown in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Crown Holdings, Inc is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products for consumer goods markets. The company designs, manufactures and sells metal packaging for beverage, food, household, personal care and specialty products. Its portfolio includes aluminum and steel beverage cans, steel food cans, aluminum aerosols, metal closures and ends, offering customers end-to-end solutions from design and prototyping to large-scale production.

Founded in 1919 as the Crown Cork & Seal Company, Crown has grown through strategic acquisitions and investments in advanced manufacturing technologies.

