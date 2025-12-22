Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 51,518 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. $OLLI

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 201,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,518 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $25,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,552,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,382,000 after buying an additional 911,364 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 165.4% during the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,240,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after acquiring an additional 773,013 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $83,622,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 130.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 828,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,428,000 after purchasing an additional 468,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the first quarter worth about $33,615,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $529,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,547.47. The trade was a 34.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Larry Kraus sold 8,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $1,162,495.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,410.49. This represents a 70.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,557,653. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $140.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.57.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

OLLI opened at $107.97 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.88 and a fifty-two week high of $141.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.05 and its 200 day moving average is $126.92.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $613.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.63 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 8.81%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.810-3.870 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is an American discount retailer specializing in closeout merchandise and surplus inventory across a broad range of categories. The company operates a no-frills retail format that offers branded and private-label products at significant markdowns. Its merchandise mix typically includes housewares, electronics, health and beauty items, food products, beauty supplies, books, toys, and seasonal goods.

Founded in 1982 by Oliver E. “Ollie” Rosenberg, the company is headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

