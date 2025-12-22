219,747 Shares in ServiceTitan Inc. $TTAN Acquired by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceTitan Inc. (NASDAQ:TTAN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 219,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,157,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in ServiceTitan by 1.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,306,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,341,000 after acquiring an additional 32,066 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 1,545.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930,779 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceTitan by 148.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,893,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,062 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ServiceTitan by 1,388.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,477,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in ServiceTitan by 300,996.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,995,000 after buying an additional 1,324,383 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ServiceTitan news, CEO Ara Mahdessian sold 88,525 shares of ServiceTitan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.56, for a total transaction of $9,521,749.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total transaction of $1,749,278.90. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 430,359 shares of company stock valued at $43,155,266 over the last ninety days. 51.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on TTAN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on ServiceTitan from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Truist Financial set a $130.00 target price on ServiceTitan in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ServiceTitan in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceTitan from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.25.

Here are the key news stories impacting ServiceTitan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its Buy rating on ServiceTitan, supporting demand from investors who follow analyst guidance. Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms Buy

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed its Buy rating on ServiceTitan, supporting demand from investors who follow analyst guidance. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reiterated its Buy rating on TTAN, adding to the cluster of favorable analyst views that can lift demand and support the share rerating. KeyBanc Remains a Buy

KeyBanc reiterated its Buy rating on TTAN, adding to the cluster of favorable analyst views that can lift demand and support the share rerating. Positive Sentiment: BTIG upgraded TTAN to a “strong-buy” (reported via Zacks), contributing to the short-term bullish momentum from research-driven buyers. BTIG Research Strong-Buy Note (via Zacks)

BTIG upgraded TTAN to a “strong-buy” (reported via Zacks), contributing to the short-term bullish momentum from research-driven buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Yahoo Finance published a piece flagging that ServiceTitan may now be trading at a premium after a sharp one?month rebound — a reminder that elevated analyst enthusiasm increases scrutiny on valuation. Assessing a Premium Valuation

Yahoo Finance published a piece flagging that ServiceTitan may now be trading at a premium after a sharp one?month rebound — a reminder that elevated analyst enthusiasm increases scrutiny on valuation. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares in mid?December — a sizeable disposition that markets often interpret as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. Vahe Kuzoyan Sells 16,388 Shares

Insider selling: President Vahe Kuzoyan sold 16,388 shares in mid?December — a sizeable disposition that markets often interpret as a negative signal on near?term insider conviction. Negative Sentiment: Additional C?suite sales: CFO David Sherry, CEO Ara Mahdessian and CAO Michele O’Connor reported sales on Dec. 17 — collectively reducing insider holdings and increasing perceived supply pressure. (SEC filings linked.) CFO/CEO/CAO Form 4 Filings

ServiceTitan Stock Up 1.0%

NASDAQ TTAN opened at $108.64 on Monday. ServiceTitan Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.81 and a twelve month high of $131.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.14. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion and a PE ratio of -26.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.66.

ServiceTitan (NASDAQ:TTAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. ServiceTitan had a negative return on equity of 10.96% and a negative net margin of 23.91%.The company had revenue of $249.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceTitan Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

ServiceTitan Profile

ServiceTitan, Inc (NASDAQ: TTAN) is a cloud-based software provider specializing in end-to-end business management solutions for residential and commercial trade contractors. The company’s platform integrates customer relationship management, scheduling and dispatch, mobile workforce management, invoicing, payments and reporting tools into a single suite. By automating key back-office processes, ServiceTitan helps field service businesses improve operational efficiency, enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth.

At the core of ServiceTitan’s offering is a mobile application that allows technicians to access job details, update work orders, capture signatures and process payments from the field.

