Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 22,009 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,009 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $21,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 120,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,230,000 after buying an additional 11,395 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 34.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,052,000 after acquiring an additional 30,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 82,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,575,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tenet Healthcare news, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 13,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.11, for a total transaction of $2,732,475.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tammy Romo sold 15,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $3,032,030.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 47,267 shares in the company, valued at $9,491,686.27. This represents a 24.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,247,071. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:THC opened at $196.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.44. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 1-year low of $109.82 and a 1-year high of $222.82.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 25.11%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 15.930-16.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on THC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial set a $245.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.81.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: THC) is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet’s operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

