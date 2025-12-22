Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Holdings Reduced by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 754,407 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 180,425 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $21,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,092,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,848,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,518,195,000 after purchasing an additional 599,152 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,162,802,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,474,000 after acquiring an additional 670,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,949,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $645,310,000 after acquiring an additional 603,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $26.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.94 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 16.61%.The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.270-1.270 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 95.90%.

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In other Kinder Morgan news, Director Amy W. Chronis acquired 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.23 per share, with a total value of $99,674.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 39,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,307.73. The trade was a 10.78% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard D. Kinder bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $25,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 246,212,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,391,672,683.88. This represents a 0.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,004,287 shares of company stock worth $26,072,463 and have sold 18,498 shares worth $511,655. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

