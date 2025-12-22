Voya Investment Management LLC Has $19.80 Million Position in Merus N.V. $MRUS

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,167 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merus were worth $19,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,342,000. Sender Co & Partners Inc. bought a new position in Merus during the second quarter worth about $684,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,280,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Merus by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 389,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after buying an additional 81,000 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on MRUS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $67.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, September 29th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of Merus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 5th. Finally, Leerink Partners reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.56.

In related news, major shareholder A/S Genmab purchased 150,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $14,627,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 71,734,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,258,528. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Harry Shuman sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.92, for a total transaction of $796,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,311.84. This represents a 43.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRUS opened at $97.01 on Monday. Merus N.V. has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $97.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.05. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Utilizing its proprietary Biclonics® platform, Merus engineers fully human bispecific antibodies designed to engage immune cells and tumor targets simultaneously. The company’s research efforts are aimed at creating novel therapies with optimized potency, selectivity and safety profiles.

The Merus pipeline encompasses multiple Biclonics candidates in various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

