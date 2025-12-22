Arcellx, Inc. $ACLX Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,268 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arcellx were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACLX. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Arcellx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arcellx by 183.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arcellx by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx in the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcellx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on ACLX. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Arcellx in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Monday, November 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Arcellx in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcellx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Heery sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 284 shares in the company, valued at $25,560. This represents a 54.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,843 shares of company stock valued at $2,739,263. 8.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arcellx Stock Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:ACLX opened at $63.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.34. Arcellx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.86 and a 52-week high of $94.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.91.

Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 million. Arcellx had a negative net margin of 607.01% and a negative return on equity of 51.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arcellx, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arcellx

(Free Report)

Arcellx, Inc (NASDAQ: ACLX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of next-generation cell therapies for oncology and autoimmune diseases. The company’s proprietary ARC-SparX™ platform is designed to enable precise control over cell-surface receptor activation and to improve the safety, efficacy and durability of adoptive cell therapies. Leveraging this technology, Arcellx engineers immune cells with modular antigen-binding domains that can be exchanged to target a variety of disease-associated markers.

The company’s pipeline comprises multiple wholly owned programs in hematologic malignancies and solid tumors at various stages of preclinical and clinical development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcellx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcellx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.